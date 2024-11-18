Lumagica Frohnleiten
Shining eyes: That was the “Krone” family day
"It's never been as beautiful as this year!" 1000 enthusiastic visitors at the "Krone" family day in the Lumagica light park in Frohnleiten. This special experience is open until January 6th.
What could be better for a family than shared experiences? On Sunday, we at the "Steirerkrone" invited 1000 members of our reader family to just such an experience: Because this year, too, we are a partner of Lumagica in Frohnleiten and this year, too, the big "Krone" family day took place on the first Sunday of the magical park of lights at Murhof Golf Club.
Delighted about participation in the family day
"We've been to Lumagica twice before and were thrilled. That's why we were delighted to win tickets for the family day this year," say Maria, Sonja and Alexander Weber from Knittelfeld, who went on a very special "journey through time" on Sunday.
"Time travel" is the motto of this year's edition of Lumagica, for which the spectacular light show has been completely redesigned: The scenes that light up the Murhof golf course range from the Big Bang to dinosaurs and the future with rockets - many of them are also interactive, making them especially fun for the little ones.
"Krone" wishing tree for the first time this year
The "Steirerkrone" wishing tree, which was set up for the first time this year, was also particularly popular on Sunday's Family Day. Here, every visitor can write down their wishes for the future and hang them on a tree, where they shine with all the other wishes.
"It's never been as beautiful as this year. We are absolutely thrilled and thank the organizers and the 'Krone' for this wonderful day," says the Weber family, not holding back their enthusiasm after their visit to Lumagica.
Lumagica in Frohnleiten is open daily from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm until January 6th. Please note: With your ticket this year, you also book a timeslot - a time slot in which you can enter the park. BonusCard holders receive a discount on tickets.
