“Art is only as topical as it is relevant”

Klaus Albrecht Schröder, born in Linz in 1955, studied art history and history in Vienna.

In 1985 he was the founding director of the Kunstforum in Vienna

From 1996 to 1999, he worked in the management of the Leopold Museum.

From 1999, Schröder was Director, and from 2017 General Director, of the Albertina, which he reopened in March 2003 after extensive renovation, modernization and expansion.

A total of 260 exhibitions were shown under his direction.

Since March 2003, the reopened palace has welcomed almost 17 million visitors.