China has an advantage in the battle for undersea cables

This is the conclusion reached by the US think tank CSIS (Center for Strategic & International Studies), which has published a new report detailing the cyber security situation on the seabed. In particular, it sheds light on why the valuable internet lifelines at the bottom of the oceans threaten to become a target for Russian sabotage and leverage for China in a conflict between the superpowers. Krone+ explains why the internet cables are so interesting for the major powers, how they run and who protects them.