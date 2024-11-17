Tricky "final stop"
Red for a full Wiesel train: slide and fall
Normally, double-decker Wiesel trains are also routed through the construction sites on the Northern line. Recently, however, an overcrowded train unexpectedly came to an end in Deutsch-Wagram: the crowds of people pushed outside, which was not without danger at the station and on the access roads for pick-ups.
While work is still underway to optimize the temporary wooden crossings during the renovation of Strasshof an der Nordbahn station, a similar construction site one station earlier, in Deutsch-Wagram, suddenly had a "red light" for an overcrowded double-decker Wiesel train with a correspondingly large traffic jam on the narrow exits.
Then there were the blue lights: one person was heavily supported on the wet replacement wooden footbridge, as a passenger reported. "As there were a lot of people on site, help was provided immediately and the emergency services were called," said the eyewitness.
"Delays are the order of the day"
"Quite incidentally", as the letter further criticizes, there are currently constant train delays on the S1, as other photos document. And this results in a further risk: many children, young people and adults are regularly picked up by car due to train cancellations - which is why there is heavy traffic on the rest of the route to the terminus in Bernhardsthal: "For almost 60 kilometers, in the dark and in fog," as the letter complains.
The madness of a journey home after a long day at work: delays, rescue operations and driving in fog and darkness.
Pendler-Augenzeuge auf Heimreise mit der Nordbahn
Truck rammed into bridge, ÖBB explains
"The construction work along the northern line is taking place in successive short phases, with the impact on passengers always varying from phase to phase," says ÖBB, regretting delays and the incident mentioned above. The train had to be stopped because a truck had hit a bridge, explains a railroad spokesperson.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.