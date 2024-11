“Money for foreigners, Austrians get nothing”

The "Krone" has already reported twice on the case of Tyrolean-born Raimund Giuliani - a man who has not received minimum benefits for seven months. The reason given by the MA 40: he lives in an economic partnership with his landlady. Giuliani was even advised by the authorities to register as homeless so that he would be entitled to benefits again. Complaints to the MA 40 came to nothing, and it was only with the help of the FPÖ and reporting in the "Krone" that things started to move.