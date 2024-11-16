Scar-free procedures for a better quality of life

Surgery without visible scars

"Scarless thyroid surgery allows patients to return to their everyday lives immediately - without any discomfort or visible scars. The risk rate is the same as with conventional treatment - only without the blemishes," explains senior physician Marina Lechner-Puschnig from the Department of General and Visceral Surgery proudly: "We also have the best medical equipment in the whole of Austria. That's why more and more patients from all over the country are coming to us."