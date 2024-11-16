"Healthy Living" trade fair
Scar-free procedures for a better quality of life
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder - but scars are probably not an advantage. At the lecture on the "Frisch & G'sund" stage of the "Krone" on Sunday at 10 a.m., Marina Lechner-Puschnig will talk about the advantages of the new surgical method - scarless thyroid surgery.
Problems with the thyroid gland often lead to surgery, which then results in unsightly scars on the neck. But since 2023, Klagenfurt Hospital has been performing a surgical procedure that leaves no scars and restores quality of life!
Surgery without visible scars
"Scarless thyroid surgery allows patients to return to their everyday lives immediately - without any discomfort or visible scars. The risk rate is the same as with conventional treatment - only without the blemishes," explains senior physician Marina Lechner-Puschnig from the Department of General and Visceral Surgery proudly: "We also have the best medical equipment in the whole of Austria. That's why more and more patients from all over the country are coming to us."
On Sunday at 10 am, Lechner-Puschnig's lecture "TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery" will take place on the "Frisch & G "sund" stage of the "Krone". The deepest parathyroid gland that Lechner-Puschnig operated on using the new method was close to the aorta: "If we had had to do it using the old method, we would have had to open the sternum. But this way the patient went home without any scars."
Friday, November 15
- 1 p.m.: Dr. Bernd Graf: Hip and knee joints - the basis for our movement
- 2 p.m.: ÖGK Elisa Casadio, dietician: Sugar - why we love it so much
- 3 p.m.: Biogena: Strong bones are not a question of age
- 3.30 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 4 p.m.: Anna Eigner: Early detection of dementia
Saturday, November 16:
- 10 a.m.: ÖGK Heidrun Pasterk, dietician: Osteoporosis - good food for strong bones
- 11 a.m.: Dr. Georg Lexer: Medicine that comes from the kitchen
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 2 p.m.: Eva Altenmarketer-Fritzer: Volunteering - what else?
- 3 p.m.: Panel discussion: Violence and bullying prevention
- 4 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
Sunday, November 17:
- 10 a.m.: Dr. Marina Lechner-Puschnig: TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery
- 11 a.m.: Prof. Rudolf Likar: Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 1:30 p.m.: Gerd Bacher: MOVEO - Movement is our life
- 2 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
- 3 p.m.: Manuel Bichler: Walking barefoot through life
- 4 p.m.: Matrixxx.Life, Simone Pfleger: Experience health in a new way - Smart up your body!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
