Tourist magnet

14.11.2024 10:04

Shortly before the monthly Full Moon Party on the Thai island of Koh Phangan, the German Embassy in Bangkok has issued a travel warning for potential visitors. The background to this is reports of possible terrorist attacks specifically on Israeli citizens at the popular party on Friday, the embassy announced. 

The Full Moon Party has been attracting countless tourists from all over the world to Haad Rin Beach for decades.

Tourist hotspots in the sights
In recent days, there have been "indications of possible terrorist attacks" on the parties on the island north of Koh Samui, the embassy writes on its website. According to the information, other music festivals or events with many foreign guests in other parts of the country could also become targets for attacks. Thailand tourists should currently avoid the Full Moon Parties and other similar events, it said.

Thailand appeased: Event was safe
The security authorities in the province of Surat Thani have assured that Koh Phangan is safe and rejected reports of possible terrorist attacks on Israelis as untrue, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper. Nevertheless, security measures had been stepped up as a precaution, said police chief Sermphong Sirikhong.

Israel issued a travel warning
Israeli media had previously reported a possible threat, citing internal Thai police documents. The Israeli authorities then issued a travel warning for their citizens. Only a week ago, violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam caused horror. The attacks were condemned worldwide as a shocking outbreak of anti-Semitic violence.

The Full Moon parties have been attracting more and more night owls to Koh Phangan since the late 1980s. Up to 30,000 people regularly take part in the event, where people dance to electronic music ranging from techno to trance under the full moon every month.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

