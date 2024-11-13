Alarm before Israel match
4000 police officers to prevent Amsterdam 2.0
The Nations League clash between France and Israel on Thursday evening in Paris is anything but a normal soccer match. A week after the attacks on Israeli fans in Amsterdam, French security circles are talking about the most sensitive match of the year. 4000 police officers are to ensure that everything runs smoothly.
The hunting scenes involving Israeli fans before the soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv the previous week went around the world.
As reported, it was mainly young people with Palestinian flags who targeted Israelis, attacking and in some cases seriously injuring them.
Amsterdam police issue ultimatum to suspects
The police in Amsterdam have been able to locate some of the suspects on video surveillance cameras and have given them an ultimatum to turn themselves in voluntarily by Friday.
For the Nations League clash between France and Israel on Thursday in Paris (kick-off: 8.45 pm), the red alert is in effect. 4,000 police officers and 1,600 security personnel will be deployed at the Stade de France to ensure that the sporting showdown runs smoothly.
Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez said on BFMTV: "We will have the means to prevent any disruption to public order - be it at the match, around it or on the spectators' routes."
Interior Minister: "France will not back down"
Last Friday, just a few hours after the attacks in Amsterdam, France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau had already categorically ruled out postponing the international match. "I do not accept this", the conservative wrote on X. "France will not back down, as this would mean capitulating to threats of violence and anti-Semitism."
300 Israeli fans are expected in the stadium
At the same time, Israel's National Security Council called for caution at events, according to the Haaretz newspaper. Israelis should avoid sporting and cultural events outside Israel in which Israeli teams or artists are participating. 300 Israeli fans are nevertheless expected in the stadium.
Pro-Israeli activist Mélanie Pauli-Geysse told the newspaper "Israel Hajom" that they would not be intimidated by extremists and would show "that we are not afraid".
We will not be intimidated by extremists and will show that we are not afraid.
Die pro-israelische Aktivistin Mélanie Pauli-Geysse
Macron wants to set an example with his visit
French President Emmanuel Macron wants to send a message of fraternity and solidarity by visiting the site following the anti-Semitic attacks, French media quoted his entourage as saying. Prime Minister Michel Barnier and former President Nicolas Sarkozy are also likely to be among the spectators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.