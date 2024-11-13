Court of Audit criticizes purchase of Antheringer Au

Expert opinion only came after agreement on purchase price

The provincial government repeatedly commissioned the same expert to value the Weitwörther Au and Antheringer Au properties. His valuation methods and estimated values were criticized by two other appraisers and the internal experts as being outdated or too high. Despite these critical objections, the state government adhered to the estimates of the original expert. Based on the estimates that were criticized as being too high, the state government accepted the purchase price specified by the seller. In order to justify the high purchase price, it commissioned another expert. This expert did not submit his report until after the purchase price had been agreed. The object of purchase estimated and assessed in the appraisal did not correspond to the object of purchase actually acquired by the state of Salzburg according to the purchase agreement.