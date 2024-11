They will be “living” on the street again from Thursday

They were sleeping under the highway bridge near Mentlberg - or in cars. "It can't be normal that people in one of the richest countries in the world have to sleep under the bridge," says Jussuf Windischer, chairman of the Vinzenzgemeinschaft Waldhüttl, about the situation of the 30 homeless people. He has worked in social work all his life, most recently for Caritas as a prison chaplain. Windischer has been retired for ten years, but he still can't stop "helping others".