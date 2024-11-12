Only a weather miracle can save the start of the season

"Crisis years help the tourism industry"

So it would take a small weather miracle for the season to get off to a good start on the mountains in the winter wonderland postcard idyll. After all, temperatures are unlikely to fall below zero for at least the next nine days. A cold snap is in the long-term forecasts for the last weekend in November, but nobody is betting on whether it will come. However, tourism experts are confident. "After we were able to slightly improve on last year's record this summer, we are also hoping for winter. Last season was the best in Upper Austria's history to date," says Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs. He believes that crisis years are not so bad for the leisure business: "People treat themselves to something, want to switch off from the negative for once."