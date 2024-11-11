Refuge stands empty
Tenants say goodbye to Wangenitzsee hut
For many years, the Asslaber family delighted hikers and sports enthusiasts in Mölltal with their hospitality. But this is now coming to an end: the tenants of the Wangenitzsee hut are retiring. The Alpine Club is feverishly searching for a successor.
Lake Wangenitzsee in the Schober group in Mörtschach attracts thousands of visitors every year and offers a breathtaking backdrop in the mountains. A popular and probably the only refreshment stop in this area is the Wangenitzsee hut.
After many years, it's time to say goodbye
For years, the Asslaber family put their heart and soul into running it. "But now it's time to say goodbye, it's time", Franz and Claudia Asslaber agreed in an interview with the "Krone". As reported, the owners have also had to contend with defects and damage in recent years. "We can't serve anything at the moment as we have hardly any electricity and no water at all," hikers were informed last year by means of a note on the locked hut door.
Hut brought up to scratch
"The cause was a leak in the water tank." But according to the Lienz section of the Alpine Association in East Tyrol, the problem is now a thing of the past. "Renovation work took place in the summer - both inside and outside the hut," the employees announce. In addition, the refuge, which is located at 2500 meters above sea level, was equipped with a PV system.
Now the members of the Alpine Club are "only" looking for a new tenant who will be motivated to start the hut season next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.