Christmas gift shopping with brains

Be careful with "Click&Collect"

You should also be careful with so-called "Click&Collect", where the desired goods are reserved online but collected in person. But there are also some pitfalls here: If the contract is concluded online or by telephone, there is a general 14-day right of withdrawal - even if the goods are collected in person. Exceptions to this are, for example, perishable goods or goods made to order. A tip from Koisser: "It's best to clarify the right of withdrawal before the contract is concluded to avoid any nasty surprises if you don't like the goods after all." Information on this can also be found at the AK-Infothek at www.geldundleben.at