“I think there’s too much chatter!”

Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Bundesliga, international leagues. And now the international break with the Nations League. The flood of soccer matches that can be watched in the stadiums, but above all on TV, knows no bounds. You can now watch matches virtually every day and around the clock. Unless you get lost in the TV jungle (ORF, ServusTV, Sky, Canal+, Dazn) and are willing to dig deep into your wallet.