A story between a stroke of fate and hope

"Krone": Mr. Grimm, you were born in Switzerland and have lived and worked in Vienna for 20 years. How did you become aware of the story of Anton Kuttner from Vorarlberg?

Ulrich Grimm: My family and I had a husky at the time, who was far from tired of long runs. We soon realized that we couldn't offer the dog what it naturally needed. I then came across Husky Toni on the internet, a musher(note: technical term for the person who drives a dog sled team) from Vorarlberg. I wrote to him and asked if he might be interested in taking on our dog, as it is clearly a working animal. That's how the first contact came about. When I found out more about Toni and his life, I wanted to make his story into a movie.