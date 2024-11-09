After almost 20 years
As an icon: “cycling knight” ends his career!
As expected, cycling icon Mark Cavendish is finally ending his career. The 39-year-old Briton will compete in his last professional race on Sunday at the "Tour de France Criterium" in Singapore. This was announced by "Sir Mark" on Saturday.
"I've been lucky enough to do what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I've achieved everything I can on the bike," Cavendish said on Instagram. "I love the sport, I've always wanted to make an impact and now I'm ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me."
The exceptional British sprinter had already announced his retirement last year, but withdrew it and still managed to beat legend Eddy Merckx's stage record at the Tour de France this year. With his 35th stage win in the Tour of France, he is now the sole record holder. He finished last in his 15th Tour.
With his explosive ability to win bunch sprints, Cavendish has achieved a total of 165 victories in his career and is considered the most successful male sprinter. In addition to the Tour de France stages, he also won a further 20 stages in the other Grand Tours (17 in the Giro, 3 in the Vuelta). Cavendish also won the Road World Championship title in 2011, Olympic Omnium silver on the track in 2016 and is also a three-time Madison World Champion.
Knighted for his successes
In the meantime, he was severely set back by illness. In 2017, he was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus, an infection that causes mononucleosis. He suffered a difficult few years before returning to form in 2021 and winning four stages of the Tour de France with Team Deceuninck-QuickStep.
At the beginning of October, Cavendish was knighted at Windsor Castle by heir to the throne Prince William. The professional from the Isle of Man was thus honored for his great services to cycling and his commitment to charitable causes. Since then, he has held the title of Knight Commander of the British Empire and can call himself Sir Mark.
