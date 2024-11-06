Trump becomes president: the first reactions from Upper Austria

"Tariffs discussed in the USA are a stumbling block for countries like Upper Austria"

Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer, who only presented the state budget for the coming year with Haimbuchner on Tuesday and lamented the weakening economic development, told the "Krone" newspaper on Wednesday morning: "The USA is the second most important sales market for our companies after Germany, so it is therefore important that the economy there also develops positively. Upper Austria has benefited in the past when the US economy has done well. However, tariffs such as those discussed in the US election campaign are always a stumbling block, especially for export-oriented countries such as Upper Austria. However, it is clear that we have to do our homework here in Austria in order to strengthen our location and economy - that is our top priority."