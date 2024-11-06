Seriously ill cats abandoned in front of municipal office

Punishable cruelty to animals

Pfotenhilfe is now providing the trio with extensive care, but is also asking for information from the public as to where the three kittens could have come from. This is because the perpetrator or perpetrators have broken several laws, namely both the obligation to neuter the mother cat under the Animal Welfare Act and the Criminal Code, where the abandonment of animals is considered cruelty to animals and is punishable by up to two years imprisonment. But the fact that these babies were so badly neglected over a long period of time and left untreated by a vet that they became so ill is also considered criminal cruelty to animals.