Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Gallant

Netanyahu's former rival becomes minister

From June 2021 to December 2022, Saar was Israeli Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinets of Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Jair Lapid. As a member of the national-conservative Likud party, he was a member of the Knesset from 2003 to 2014 and served as Israel's Minister of Education from 2009 to 2013 and Minister of the Interior in 2013/2014. After a failed bid for the chairmanship of the national-conservative Likud bloc, Saar founded the New Hope party in December 2020. He was once considered Netanyahu's biggest rival in the Likud bloc.