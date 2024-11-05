Only six inhabitants
First village in the USA has already voted
In the small village of Dixville Notch, residents have already cast their votes for the presidential election. The polling station on the border between the USA and Canada was the first to open - a draw between the two candidates was announced amid great media hype.
In the small community in northern New Hampshire, their polling station opened and closed shortly after midnight (local time). A tradition that dates back to 1960, according to CNN. Although the town has four registered Republican voters, Donald Trump was only able to win over three of them. Three votes went to the Democrat Kamala Harris. Voter turnout was 100 percent.
Shortly after the votes were cast, the ballot papers were already counted and announced on a blackboard. Because the village has so few inhabitants, there are more reporters than voters at this media spectacle. The vote is broadcast live.
In the last presidential election, the result was even clearer: in 2020, the Democrat and future US president received five votes, while opponent Trump received none. However, the vote in Dixville Notch generally does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the outcome of the election.
High voter turnout "something special"
The high voter turnout is something to be proud of, as the first voter Les Otten explained. "This is something special. Really," said Otten. "This should happen in every community in the United States." Although he has been a Republican "since the age of seven", he voted for Harris in this election.
Republican declares dislike of Trump
"Nowhere in the Pledge of Allegiance does it say that you have to pledge allegiance to one person," Otten explained his decision. "And I think at the end of the day, Trump has made it clear that you have to swear allegiance to him, and only he can fix that, and that's about as undemocratic as I can understand."
A law in New Hampshire makes it possible to vote so early in the community: towns with fewer than 100 inhabitants are allowed to open their polling stations at midnight for the primary elections and also later for the presidential election. In the past, this was to enable railroad workers to go to sleep after casting their votes so that they could arrive at work on time the next day.
The village thrives on tourism, welcoming snowmobilers and cross-country skiers in winter and golfers and hikers in summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
