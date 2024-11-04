New energy plan
France has reaffirmed its goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The proportion of fossil fuels such as oil and gas in final consumption is to be reduced from 60 percent in 2022 to 42 percent by 2030. Nuclear energy is to play a major role in this.
This is set out in the multi-year energy plan presented by the Ministry of the Environment in Paris on Monday. The plan also confirms the intention to build next-generation nuclear power plants and overhaul existing reactors. This will increase their capacity from 320 terawatt hours in 2023 to at least 360 terawatt hours in 2030.
According to the plan, the capacity of solar power is to increase six-fold compared to 2022. The government expects an additional 5.5 gigawatts per year. Wind power, which has developed rather poorly in France, is also to be expanded. According to the plan, the goal is an annual increase of 1.5 gigawatts.
This could result in a total of 40 gigawatts by 2035, almost twice as much as in 2020. Offshore wind power is set to reach a capacity of 18 gigawatts by 2035. The current figure is just 1.5 gigawatts.
E-mobility to become the standard
The government is also aiming for two thirds of new cars sold to be e-vehicles by 2030. This means that by the end of the decade, electric cars should make up 15 percent of the country's entire vehicle fleet.
Despite a boom in sales over the past four years, electric vehicles accounted for just 2.2% of vehicles registered in France at the start of 2024, according to the ministry. The transport sector is responsible for almost a third of greenhouse gas emissions.
This figure has hardly been reduced so far, said State Secretary for the Environment François Durovray. He called for a redesign of urban infrastructure in order to shorten distances, promote public transport and drive forward the electrification of vehicles.
Companies still rely on combustion engines
Electric vehicles have accounted for 17 percent of new car sales in France since the beginning of the year, but according to government figures, growth has stalled, especially in the electrification of company fleets.
According to the draft budget currently being debated, subsidies for electric cars are also to be significantly reduced in the coming year. According to the ministry, the bonus should in future mainly be granted to those who rely on an electric vehicle to drive to work.
