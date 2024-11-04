Kelag & Kärntnermilch
Now they’re really turning up the heat with biomass
The energy transition is taking a big step in Spittal: Kelag is now building a power plant for the "Kärntnermilch" production facility for 14 million euros, which will then generate the required steam from biomass instead of natural gas and also supply the town with energy; and above all save CO2.
One of the most beautiful and coolest projects; I am proud that we are able to be part of it; it is simply a prime example," enthuses Kelag CEO Reinhard Draxler at the presentation of the project. Even if some people simply don't want to admit it, the energy transition will probably still take decades; two thirds of the total energy in Austria, i.e. the production of electricity, heat and, of course, for transportation, still comes from fossil fuels. So we are still a long way from independence.
10 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year
Today, "Kärntnermilch" needs around ten million kilowatt hours of electricity per year; the cooperative already harvests ten percent from its own roofs using photovoltaics. And the incredible 13.5 million kilowatt hours for steam, which is used in the dairy for heating in production and sterilization, are still generated using gas. Gas that has to be purchased at a high price because it has to be obtained in Europe either from Russia or via liquid gas terminals.
But now the biomass plant is being built. "In future, this fossil fuel will be completely replaced by biomass. Biomass that we have locally," says Kärntnermilch Director Helmut Petschar. Many of "his" cooperative members are also forest farmers and have this renewable resource at their disposal. What's more, the plant also has reserves for any future expansion of production and the surplus production is fed into Kelag's district heating network.
"14 million euros are being invested here," reports Adolf Melcher from Kelag Energie- und Wärme, which already produces heat in Spittal.
3200 tons of CO2 will be saved
The project is currently in the detailed planning stage, with construction due to start in 2025 and completion by 2027 at the latest. "A showcase example," says a delighted Sebastian Schuschnig, Provincial Councillor for Energy. 3200 tons of CO2 can then be saved per year. And Spittal will be 98% heated with "renewables".
Incidentally, an emergency power system was also installed at Kärntnermilch. Helmut Petschar: "It is now operational and could not only keep our production running, but also secure the biomass plant and thus the energy for Spittal."
Incidentally, "Kärntnermilch", which has been producing high-quality, award-winning milk and cheese specialties at the Spittal site for over 95 years, will also be awarded the Austrian TRIGOS sustainability award this year. Petschar: "It is a great honor for us to receive this prestigious award. Over the years, we have built up our own positive cycle. It combines all of our projects, including organic meadow milk, GMO-free and plastic reduction."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.