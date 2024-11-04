Now they’re really turning up the heat with biomass

One of the most beautiful and coolest projects; I am proud that we are able to be part of it; it is simply a prime example," enthuses Kelag CEO Reinhard Draxler at the presentation of the project. Even if some people simply don't want to admit it, the energy transition will probably still take decades; two thirds of the total energy in Austria, i.e. the production of electricity, heat and, of course, for transportation, still comes from fossil fuels. So we are still a long way from independence.