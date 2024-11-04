16 kilos of coke and co.
Drug gang busted: ten arrests in Tyrol!
A blow against the drug scene in Tyrol: the police were able to break up a gang that was allegedly dealing cocaine and marijuana on a large scale in the Innsbruck-Land district. A total of ten arrests were made. Weapons and cash were also seized during house searches.
In the course of other investigations and on the basis of tip-offs, the Provincial Criminal Police Office of Tyrol had already been on the trail of a gang that was allegedly heavily involved in the drug business in the district of Innsbruck-Land in May.
Trio as heads of the drug gang
"The suspects are accused of trafficking 16 kilograms of cocaine and several kilograms of marijuana and hashish", said the investigators on Monday afternoon.
The alleged heads of the gang are two Italians aged 46 and 49 and a local man (46).
The group operated out of an apartment building and sold narcotics to walk-in customers from there.
Four people currently in custody
A total of ten arrests were made during the investigation, with five suspects being remanded in custody. Four people are currently still in custody.
House searches carried out
During the house searches, the police were able to seize a total of 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of marijuana, half a kilogram of hashish, two prohibited firearms and cash in the four-digit euro range.
Two gang members still on the run
In addition to the arrests, numerous suspected buyers were identified and reported. The suspects have confessed to the crime. Two suspected gang members are still on the run. Corresponding investigations are underway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
