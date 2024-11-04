Vorteilswelt
Bloody gang war

France: Attack on a high-speed train, hand chopped off

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 11:40

In France, a dispute between rival gangs seems to have escalated into bloodshed. Around 15 people are said to have attacked each other first on the train and then on the platform, armed with knives and hatchets. Several people were injured.

The bloody incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning at Ozoir-la-Ferrière station in the Paris region. Witnesses reported that 15 people were involved in a bloody confrontation. First, the opponents attacked each other on the train, then the conflict moved to the platform.

Hand severed, head injury
French media report, citing police sources, that an escalated argument led to the confrontation. Two people were seriously injured, two others only slightly. One victim had his hand cut off with an axe, another suffered a head injury. Others had their fingers cut off and were also stabbed.

The police are searching for several perpetrators and witnesses are asked to come forward. The train operator SNCF confirmed on X that there had been an incident on a train in Ozoir-la-Ferrière in the Paris conurbation and that the police and fire department were on the scene. No details were given. However, some trains were canceled. Normal service was resumed on Monday morning. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
