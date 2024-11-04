Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Competition has no chance

MotoGP rider swears: “Ducati is destroying this world championship”

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 08:22

Luca Marini has to admit that he has no chance against the competition from Ducati with his Honda. After his 15th place in Sepang, the Italian voiced harsh criticism on Sunday and called for change. 

0 Kommentare

The fact that both Marc Marquez (Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) crashed at the Sepang International Circuit, but later passed Marini, was a slap in the face for the 27-year-old. "Whenever a Ducati rider goes down and then keeps going, you know what you're in for later in the race. On the straights, the two of them whizzed past me like rockets, as if they were from another planet," Marini vented his frustration. "We absolutely have to get to a higher level and take something away from Ducati, because this way they are completely destroying this championship. We have to come up with something."

Luca Marini (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Luca Marini
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Ducati in a league of its own
In the riders' championship, the top four positions are currently all occupied by Ducati riders, while the two Honda riders Joan Mir and Marini are fighting for a few points at the end of the field in 21st and 22nd respectively. 

"Compared to Ducati, all the other manufacturers are on the defensive. If we are clever and take the right steps, we can become the second strongest force in the MotoGP class," says Marini, looking to the future. However, Valentino Rossi's half-brother will probably have to wait a little longer before that happens ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf