Competition has no chance
MotoGP rider swears: “Ducati is destroying this world championship”
Luca Marini has to admit that he has no chance against the competition from Ducati with his Honda. After his 15th place in Sepang, the Italian voiced harsh criticism on Sunday and called for change.
The fact that both Marc Marquez (Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) crashed at the Sepang International Circuit, but later passed Marini, was a slap in the face for the 27-year-old. "Whenever a Ducati rider goes down and then keeps going, you know what you're in for later in the race. On the straights, the two of them whizzed past me like rockets, as if they were from another planet," Marini vented his frustration. "We absolutely have to get to a higher level and take something away from Ducati, because this way they are completely destroying this championship. We have to come up with something."
Ducati in a league of its own
In the riders' championship, the top four positions are currently all occupied by Ducati riders, while the two Honda riders Joan Mir and Marini are fighting for a few points at the end of the field in 21st and 22nd respectively.
"Compared to Ducati, all the other manufacturers are on the defensive. If we are clever and take the right steps, we can become the second strongest force in the MotoGP class," says Marini, looking to the future. However, Valentino Rossi's half-brother will probably have to wait a little longer before that happens ...
