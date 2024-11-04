MotoGP rider swears: “Ducati is destroying this world championship”

The fact that both Marc Marquez (Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) crashed at the Sepang International Circuit, but later passed Marini, was a slap in the face for the 27-year-old. "Whenever a Ducati rider goes down and then keeps going, you know what you're in for later in the race. On the straights, the two of them whizzed past me like rockets, as if they were from another planet," Marini vented his frustration. "We absolutely have to get to a higher level and take something away from Ducati, because this way they are completely destroying this championship. We have to come up with something."