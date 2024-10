Guardian angels on board in two accidents in Tyrol

Brennerbundesstraße closed for a short time

A Tyrolean man (42) in Matrei am Brenner also had a stroke of luck. The man was fertilizing a slope right next to the Brennerbundesstraße at around 2.20 pm. Suddenly, his tractor overturned and slid down the slope. "The 42-year-old was able to jump off the tractor unit in time and remained uninjured," said the police. One of the tractor unit's tires came off and came to rest on the road. The Brennerbundesstraße had to be closed for a short time.