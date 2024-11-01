Interview
ORF star Patrick Budgen looks death in the eye
Patrick Budgen's second novel, "Die Teigtascherl-Intrige", is also set in Vienna's Central Cemetery. In the "Krone" talk, he revealed why this is such an important setting for the "Guten Morgen Österreich" and "Wien heute" presenter, why he likes to deal with death and what his final resting place should look like.
"Kronen Zeitung": The Central Cemetery is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Why does it play a central role in your work?
Patrick Budgen: Well, because it's one of the most Viennese places there is. André Heller once said: "Vienna lies between All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day." And I think that the Central Cemetery totally reflects this statement and the mentality that many Viennese have. And it's just such a huge place with so many different locations that it makes perfect sense to set a crime thriller there.
Since we're at the Central Cemetery, here's an obvious question: how important is it to deal with death during your lifetime?
I think it's really important because when we are born, we buy death into our lives. It affects everyone sooner or later and the more you deal with it without thinking about dying every day, the more relaxed your approach to it becomes. And I think the Viennese have such a good approach - with black humor and a wink - with which they deal with death. It makes this difficult subject a little easier to deal with, I have the feeling.
Will the central cemetery remain the setting for future novels?
I think so, since it's a series. I started last year with the "Wooden Pyjama Affair", now the "Doughbag Intrigue" and because the response from so many readers was so great, I would like to do a third part next year, perhaps set around the animal cemetery, which is also at the Central Cemetery. It's a huge area where people really do build entire mausoleums for dogs and cats - in other words, they invest a lot of money in the final resting place of their four-legged friends. I think that would be a good setting for a new case for Mr. Toth.
Your title character, Mr. Toth, is often at the Central Cemetery - how often does he actually end up there?
Very rarely, actually. Well, I'm often there to do research. I accompanied morticians several times for the book and looked at how they work. I also took a look at urban gardening, which has recently been introduced where you can plant your own carrots, practically next to the graves. Because I live on the other side of Vienna, in the 17th district, it's not around the corner for me. That's why I rarely go there privately, even though it's really beautiful. It's a dream to go for a walk there, especially in the fall.
What about your own final resting place? Cemetery or crematorium?
We did it this way with my grandma: she was placed in an ecological urn that disintegrates and is buried in the garden - you can do this with a special permit in Lower Austria - under her favorite plant, so to speak. And that's how I imagine it. But I think my descendants will have to deal with that.
To return to the beginning and come to a conclusion at the same time: The Central Cemetery is turning 150 - what do you wish a cemetery for its birthday?
A long life!
