Problem in Austria: politically legal right-wing extremism

Right-wing extremist crimes: urban vs. rural

Why do right-wing extremist crimes seem to be more common in urban areas such as Vienna than in rural regions? "That's not quite the case. We have a kind of competition between Vienna and Upper Austria, for example. One year Vienna is ahead, one year Upper Austria," explains Peham. This shows that the activities are not just limited to the city centers. "I always talk about the brown belt around the cities. It starts in the suburbs. That's where we have noticeably more neo-Nazi activity," Peham continues.