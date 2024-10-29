Boyfriend suffocated in suitcase: Woman sentenced to murder

Boone spoke of drunken hide-and-seek

When the trial finally began in mid-October, Boone insisted on taking the stand herself. The 35-year-old claimed that she and her lover had decided to play hide-and-seek "while drunk" on the night of February 23, 2020. According to her statement, Torres had placed herself in the suitcase and pulled the zipper closed except for a gap. The prosecution confronted her on cross-examination that Torres had tried to unzip it later - and that the defendant had forcibly prevented him from doing so.