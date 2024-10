Alevi event center: residents have had enough

The Alevi religious community is one of the moderate groups in Islam. However, the regular festival organizers at the Alevi area in Floridsdorf cannot be described as "moderate". "We don't even notice the believers at the Alevi cultural center in Schererstrasse. But since an event center for birthday, christening or wedding celebrations has been set up there, the peace and quiet is over," say affected residents from the adjacent municipal buildings and the garden settlement opposite.