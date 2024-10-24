Event for wine connoisseurs
Win “Enjoyment in a time of eight”
An eventful grape harvest has been successfully completed - a good reason to celebrate. Therefore, on November 9, 2024, the winegrowers from the Eisenberg DAC region, together with the Restaurant Ratschen, Wein Burgenland and Südburgenland Tourismus invite you to the second edition of the exclusive event "Genuss im Achterltakt". We are giving away 2 x 2 tickets for the event, which will delight wine connoisseurs and the curious in equal measure.
"Genuss im Achterltakt" offers the perfect opportunity to explore the differences between Eisenberg wines in more detail. The focus is on the regional, local and vineyard wines of the Eisenberg DAC, which perfectly reflect their origin and convey their taste.
The wines will be presented personally by the winegrowers at several stations on November 9 from 14:00, accompanied by culinary delights from the renowned Ratschen chef Mateo Lopez.
Deepen your wine knowledge at an exclusive master class
The exclusive Eisenberg DAC Master Class, which takes place at 15:00 and 16:00, offers a unique opportunity for anyone who would like to deepen their wine knowledge. This event is normally aimed at a specialist audience - now interested guests can also take part in "Genuss im Achterltakt" and expand their knowledge of the wines and terroir of the Eisenberg.
Enjoyment and music
After an afternoon full of wine and culinary delights, the party continues from 18:00 with the *Clubbing Big Bottles* and musical accompaniment in the Ratschen restaurant. An atmospheric end to an unforgettable day that introduces guests to the fascinating world of Eisenberg wines.
- When: November 9, 2024
- Where: Restaurant Ratschen, Am Ratschen 5, 7474 Deutsch Schützen
- Program start: From 14:00 wine presentations, culinary delights and master classes
- Ticket price: € 119 (order via info@eisenberg-dac.at)
Take part & win
If you are now in the mood for good wine and the best entertainment, you should take part in our competition. We are giving away 2 x 2 tickets for "Genuss im Achterltakt". Simply fill out the entry form below by October 30, 2024, 9 a.m. We wish you good luck!
