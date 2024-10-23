Patriots owner wanted to pay round for 800 fans

Strict security checks

However, the big highlight of the weekend was to come the following day. After an excellent breakfast, our group gathered in the hotel lobby at 9.45 am, where a bus was already waiting to take us to the north of the city. Arriving at Wembley Stadium, I was quickly confronted with the stadium's strict security policy. Laptops and dictaphones are not allowed in Wembley Stadium, nor are large rucksacks and bags. The fact that the only bag drop-off stand in the area was located on the opposite side of the stadium at least allowed me to burn off a few calories, which I was to consume again shortly afterwards. In the ultra-modern Wembley Stadium - which can't even begin to compare with our Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna - the Patriots' hospitality area awaited us with an unparalleled range of delicacies. While we were able to load our plates with sushi, burgers, salmon, etc. at several stands, the culinary experience was rounded off with a generous selection of juices, beer, wine and champagne.