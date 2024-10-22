Nine years in prison after dangerous smuggling trip

The criminal record alone shows the criminal nature of the accused: 13 convictions in Romania, Germany and Great Britain were listed by the presiding judge at the trial on Tuesday in Salzburg Provincial Court. That means an aggravated sentence as a recidivist. In order to better understand the criminal dimensions of smuggling, public prosecutor Florian Weinkamer made use of domestic law: "The main accusation is nothing other than an intrusion into our republic. Criminal organizations are constantly trying to violate this domiciliary right in order to make a profit." The accused is also part of such an organization. "Even the lives of the sexually abused are not respected," emphasized Weinkamer.