“He would certainly be a boost for the ÖFB team”

Christian Dollinger and Igor Barisic are guests in the krone.tv sports studio: The vice-president and managing director of Slovenian league leaders Olimpija Ljubljana talk about ÖFB legionnaire Raul Florucz ("He would certainly be an enrichment and reinforcement for the ÖFB team), Jürgen Klopp, soccer romance, the Ultras and Sturm Graz (all in the video above) ahead of the Conference League match against LASK (Thursday, 9pm).