Six fatalities after storm in eastern Cuba

Only a third of the power supply restored

Cuba's completely ailing power grid collapsed on Friday. According to the President, only a good third of the electricity supply has been restored nationwide. In the capital Havana, around 90 percent of connections have electricity again. As the storm damage was added to the emergency situation, Díaz-Canel canceled his planned participation in the summit meeting of the so-called Brics states in the Russian city of Kazan.