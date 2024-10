Schwärzler against Zverev from 6 pm LIVE

Zverev weakened?

Zverev had informed the media about his state of health before the start of the tournament. The top-seeded German, who will face Austria's young star Joel Schwärzler in the first round, is still complaining about the after-effects of pneumonia. "It's not a question of one or two weeks. I hope to be back to 100 percent by the time I arrive in Australia next year," said the German.