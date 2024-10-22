Is the Green one-man show coming to an end?

165 motions in the state parliament

The Green parliamentary group is by no means inactive, as a mid-term review of the legislative period shows: 103 of its own motions have been tabled since 2021. In addition, 62 motions have been submitted jointly with other parliamentary groups. The problem is that the Greens are hardly getting through to the black-blue coalition with their core concerns of climate and soil protection as well as the energy and mobility transition.