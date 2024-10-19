Regulations and costs are forcing many to give up

Local inspection: It smells of fresh coffee and tasty baked goods when you enter Sonja Schinhan's Greißlerei in Schrattenberg. She has been running the "Nah & Frisch" store here in the Weinviertel region since 2017 - with a lot of love and enthusiasm. She is also joined by her colleague Renate Wagner, who has been managing a department store with three employees in Asparn an der Zaya since 2018. Wagner reports: "Working around the coronavirus was difficult. As we also offer home deliveries, of course, we were able to supply many customers." The economic crisis came after corona: costs for heating, electricity and staff costs have risen sharply. Pre-financing for recycling machines and many ancillary costs also add up. Some traders are therefore left with less and less. Added to this is the bureaucratic burden. Many requirements have to be fulfilled, control books have to be kept. And if the annual turnover exceeds 750,000 euros - and this is happening to more and more domestic traders due to inflation alone - they have to switch from income and expenditure accounting to the much more difficult double-entry bookkeeping.