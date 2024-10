These are the most dangerous celebrities on the web

For Internet users looking for their daily dose of celebrity news or searching for the latest offers and tickets, online safety often takes a back seat to speed and convenience. Yet popular searches for free or discounted items such as song or movie downloads, offers for celebrity endorsed products, cryptocurrency investments or tickets to coveted concerts carry a risk that should not be underestimated, as they can lead to fake websites or expose us to malware that grabs our personal data or - worse still - our money.