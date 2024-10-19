Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Until Monday

With Ursula in the mood for strolling and celebrating

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 20:02

720 years of the Ursula market - you wouldn't know it from its age: it is the oldest flea market in Carinthia and continues to attract young and old alike.

0 Kommentare

"I just like being among the people," says Rudi Jörg from Klagenfurt, explaining why he has been organizing flea markets like the one at Ursulamarkt for 20 years. On the flea market tables in Hall 2, Mickey Mouse notebooks lie next to boxing gloves, an autograph by Wolf Albach-Retty next to Rosenthal porcelain; old postcards, even from small villages, are arranged alphabetically and waiting for new owners, as are crystal glasses and silver jewelry. "Come to the flea market hall, everyone," shouts Jörg at the opening of the Ursula Market, visibly moved, as he has been awarded a certificate of thanks and recognition from the provincial capital.

Rudi Jörg from Klagenfurt has been organizing flea markets like the one at the Ursula Market for 20 years. On Saturday, he was honored for his commitment. (Bild: Christina Natascha Kogler)
Rudi Jörg from Klagenfurt has been organizing flea markets like the one at the Ursula Market for 20 years. On Saturday, he was honored for his commitment.
(Bild: Christina Natascha Kogler)

"First, let's have a round!", a mother says, setting the tone for the special day. "Look, stand, chat - it's a nice walk," a group of older ladies look forward to strolling around. "Grandma, look!" a boy hopes for a gift, because the coconut balls and foam bags are so tempting.

Children whizz through the air on a Smurf, on Gina from Pinocchio and on Popeye on the carousel in the amusement park set up especially for them.

Carinthia's largest and oldest market has something to offer for every generation - a good 100,000 visitors prove how popular the Ursula Market still is even after centuries. The market has been held in Klagenfurt since 1304.

"I love you!": gingerbread hearts, coconut biscuits and chocolate fruits are all part of a visit to the Ursula market! (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
"I love you!": gingerbread hearts, coconut biscuits and chocolate fruits are all part of a visit to the Ursula market!
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

See you on Ursula Day

Ursula Market at the exhibition grounds in Klagenfurt on Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Colorful range of products
At the Ursula Market, you can find everything you need and everything you've never looked for: special cleaning scraps are offered next to angle grinders, decorations made of driftwood next to dog collars in bright colors, Carinthian bacon next to African harissa spice, All Saints' Day flower arrangements next to vegetable slicers, army socks next to sweaters with glittering unicorns. A good 250 vendors offer their wares.

The murdered king's daughter
Incidentally, the third and final day of the Ursula Market this year falls on the day of its namesake: the king's daughter Ursula had consecrated herself to Christ in the 4th century and made a pilgrimage to Rome - with 11,000 virgins, as legend has it. On their return journey, the pilgrims were murdered by the Huns in Cologne. An arrow killed Ursula, who is venerated as the patron saint of cloth merchants, which brings us full circle to the market.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf