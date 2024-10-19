With Ursula in the mood for strolling and celebrating

"I just like being among the people," says Rudi Jörg from Klagenfurt, explaining why he has been organizing flea markets like the one at Ursulamarkt for 20 years. On the flea market tables in Hall 2, Mickey Mouse notebooks lie next to boxing gloves, an autograph by Wolf Albach-Retty next to Rosenthal porcelain; old postcards, even from small villages, are arranged alphabetically and waiting for new owners, as are crystal glasses and silver jewelry. "Come to the flea market hall, everyone," shouts Jörg at the opening of the Ursula Market, visibly moved, as he has been awarded a certificate of thanks and recognition from the provincial capital.