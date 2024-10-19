Until Monday
With Ursula in the mood for strolling and celebrating
720 years of the Ursula market - you wouldn't know it from its age: it is the oldest flea market in Carinthia and continues to attract young and old alike.
"I just like being among the people," says Rudi Jörg from Klagenfurt, explaining why he has been organizing flea markets like the one at Ursulamarkt for 20 years. On the flea market tables in Hall 2, Mickey Mouse notebooks lie next to boxing gloves, an autograph by Wolf Albach-Retty next to Rosenthal porcelain; old postcards, even from small villages, are arranged alphabetically and waiting for new owners, as are crystal glasses and silver jewelry. "Come to the flea market hall, everyone," shouts Jörg at the opening of the Ursula Market, visibly moved, as he has been awarded a certificate of thanks and recognition from the provincial capital.
"First, let's have a round!", a mother says, setting the tone for the special day. "Look, stand, chat - it's a nice walk," a group of older ladies look forward to strolling around. "Grandma, look!" a boy hopes for a gift, because the coconut balls and foam bags are so tempting.
Children whizz through the air on a Smurf, on Gina from Pinocchio and on Popeye on the carousel in the amusement park set up especially for them.
Carinthia's largest and oldest market has something to offer for every generation - a good 100,000 visitors prove how popular the Ursula Market still is even after centuries. The market has been held in Klagenfurt since 1304.
See you on Ursula Day
Ursula Market at the exhibition grounds in Klagenfurt on Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21, from 7 am to 7 pm.
Colorful range of products
At the Ursula Market, you can find everything you need and everything you've never looked for: special cleaning scraps are offered next to angle grinders, decorations made of driftwood next to dog collars in bright colors, Carinthian bacon next to African harissa spice, All Saints' Day flower arrangements next to vegetable slicers, army socks next to sweaters with glittering unicorns. A good 250 vendors offer their wares.
The murdered king's daughter
Incidentally, the third and final day of the Ursula Market this year falls on the day of its namesake: the king's daughter Ursula had consecrated herself to Christ in the 4th century and made a pilgrimage to Rome - with 11,000 virgins, as legend has it. On their return journey, the pilgrims were murdered by the Huns in Cologne. An arrow killed Ursula, who is venerated as the patron saint of cloth merchants, which brings us full circle to the market.
