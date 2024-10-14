Dozens of charges
Drug ring busted after traffic stop
After a lengthy investigation, the traffic stop of an 18-year-old drug driver led to several arrests for large-scale drug trafficking. Five indoor cannabis plantations, cash, a weapon, speed and psilocybin were seized. There were also charges for 60 buyers.
Back in April, an 18-year-old from Rohrbach was caught driving under the influence of drugs. When questioned, he stated that he had purchased the cannabis from another 18-year-old. As it turned out, he in turn had acquired the drug in larger quantities from a Lower Austrian. He was arrested.
This is how the investigators came across a larger ring: in the course of the investigations, a 27-year-old man was identified who also sold drugs on a large scale in the Rohrbach district. He in turn had bought six kilos from a man from Linz (41) who grew the green herb in his apartment and sold it on. Both were also arrested.
Eleven house searches
But that was not all: a 29-year-old from Gunskirchen, who helped the 41-year-old with the cultivation and also grew it in his own apartment, was also investigated. A total of eleven house searches uncovered five indoor plants, a weapon, cash and narcotics in the form of cannabis, speed and psilocybin. The 27-year-old is still in custody. In the course of the investigations, one person was also reported to the Vienna public prosecutor's office and one person to the Krems public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
