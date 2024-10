How A1 Telekom wants to conquer the Serbian market

A1's latest expansion step in the Balkans is the purchase of part of the Serbian company Conexio, which means that - as in all other markets - fiber optics are now also part of the offering. "We are the fastest growing company in the telecommunications sector there," says A1 Vice President Thomas Arnoldner. As a result of the purchase, the company will take over the Internet supply of 42,000 households from next year, and 300 kilometers of fiber optic cable will change hands.