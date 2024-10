Small alpine clubs do great things for the mountains

"It was a difficult year for the Krummholzer," says Walter Bastl. He has been a member of Austria's smallest alpine association since 1976, and his voluntary work is far from over. Because the Krummholz Alpine Society has its hands full in its working area between Gröbming and Schladming - from rebuilding its refuge to maintaining and marking the trails, especially after this summer of bad weather. "It's not a "gmahde Wiesn", as Bastl says.