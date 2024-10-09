Parking space rip-offs paralyze district courts

Judgments are already having an effect in some cases

Last year, 2869 lawsuits for trespassing were brought throughout Vienna, "very much focused on everything to do with motor vehicles", confirms Peter Weiß, Vice President of the Regional Court for Civil Matters. The judges also know that actions for interference with possession have become a business. The worst "leggers" of the companies in the background have now been stopped by corresponding judgments, emphasizes Weiß. Companies that send out threats of legal action can no longer do so directly. In most cases, however, they use lawyers to take care of this for them.