The country’s austerity package is taking shape

The state has already administered the most bitter savings pill to its employees. 100 positions will be cut by 2026, the "Krone" reported. But that won't be the end of it. On Monday, the government will meet for a budget retreat, where further steps will be determined. No one wants to let anyone look into their cards before the negotiations, neither the finance minister and governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) nor the other heads of department.