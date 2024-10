How hackers from China intercepted US eavesdropping technology

The Chinese hackers were active for months in the network of major US telecom providers such as Verizon, AT&T and Lumen Technologies. There they had access to an interface that was built in for investigators. Insiders see a historic risk to US national security: phone calls, text messages and internet traffic of millions of citizens, government agencies and companies could have been tapped. However, the way in which the hacker group "Salt Typhoon" proceeded has also set alarm bells ringing in Europe.