Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

August statistics

Energy prices for households fall significantly again

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 09:22

Energy prices for households also fell significantly in August. Compared to the previous month of July, prices fell by 1.9%, marking the eleventh consecutive month of decline, according to the Energy Agency with reference to its Energy Price Index (EPI).

0 Kommentare

Price reductions were mainly seen in heating oil and fuels. Year-on-year, household energy prices were 11.5 percent lower, thus continuing to dampen general inflation.

Tip: Check contracts, compare offers
The Energy Agency recommends that household customers review their energy contracts and compare them with current offers, as electricity and natural gas are indeed becoming cheaper, but to a lesser extent than developments on the wholesale markets would suggest. By comparing prices, "potential savings can be made in many cases", said energy industry expert Lukas Zwieb.

Sharp year-on-year price falls
Gas prices fell slightly by 0.3 percent month-on-month and by a quarter (25.0 percent) year-on-year, but remain at a high level in the long term. Electricity prices were 0.8% cheaper than in the previous month, although they were up 4.4% year-on-year. Prices for district heating remained stable in August, but also fell by 10.4% year-on-year.

Petrol, diesel and heating oil became cheaper
Super petrol and diesel cost 2.8% and 2.9% less in August compared to the previous month, with prices falling by 6% and 5.3% respectively compared to August 2023. Heating oil was also cheaper again. The Energy Agency expects the trend to continue this year in September and October. "With the deterioration in the general economic situation, prices for crude oil and the downstream products diesel, heating oil and premium petrol are continuing to fall significantly," says Zwieb.

Prices for wood pellets and firewood also fell in August, with fuels 21.1 and 9.8 percent cheaper year-on-year respectively.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf