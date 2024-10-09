Energy prices for households fall significantly again

Petrol, diesel and heating oil became cheaper

Super petrol and diesel cost 2.8% and 2.9% less in August compared to the previous month, with prices falling by 6% and 5.3% respectively compared to August 2023. Heating oil was also cheaper again. The Energy Agency expects the trend to continue this year in September and October. "With the deterioration in the general economic situation, prices for crude oil and the downstream products diesel, heating oil and premium petrol are continuing to fall significantly," says Zwieb.