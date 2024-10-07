Practiced for test
Driver without a license swapped places with passenger
If the driver had not been driving so unsafely, a police patrol would probably not have stopped the car at all. Fearing a fine because he did not yet have a driver's license, the 28-year-old and his co-driver came up with the glorious idea of quickly swapping places. However, the officers were not fooled by this.
A police patrol became aware of a driver driving in serpentine lines on the B 127 in the municipality of Puchenau at around 9.30 a.m. on Monday.
While the officers got in front of the car with their patrol car to stop it, the car behind them slowed down. The officers stopped the police car and could see through the rear-view mirror how the car slowly rolled onto the kerb.
When the police officers got out, a 31-year-old man from Leonding immediately approached them and handed over his driver's license. He pretended to be the driver. In addition, a man from Linz (28), who was clearly identified by the officers as the driver, suddenly sat in the passenger seat of the car.
Confession
The men initially firmly claimed that the 31-year-old had been driving. In the course of the investigation, however, they were forced to admit that the 28-year-old had actually been driving and had swapped places in the car with the passenger.
The reason for their action: the 28-year-old is currently studying for his driving test and does not yet have a driver's license. He was banned from driving. A report will follow.
