ÖFB team: Some question marks ahead of the Linz double

Today, part of the 26-man squad will meet in Windischgarsten from 5 p.m. to begin preparations for the two Nations League matches in Linz against Kazakhstan (Thursday) and Norway (Sunday, both at 8.45 p.m.) with a public training session. Team boss Ralf Rangnick still has to resolve a number of personnel issues before then - one of which is Gernot Trauner: The central defender is still struggling to recover from his thigh injury at Feyenoord and was once again only on the bench for yesterday's 2-1 win over Twente Enschede: "We'll be careful with him and have planned him for one of the two games," said Rangnick, who was in good spirits about a call-up.