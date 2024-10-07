Son of Tal Shoham
“When will they finally release you, dad?”
A year has passed since the unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists on the state of Israel. Tal Shoham, an Austrian-Israeli dual citizen, is still among those who have been abducted. His young son addressed the public with touching words (see video above).
In an emotional video message, his 9-year-old son - who was in the hands of the terrorists with his little sister - describes the dramatic moments of the hostage-taking. And the difficult time afterwards, always accompanied by the hope of finally being able to hold his father in his arms again.
Organizers hope for a lively crowd
On Monday, a large-scale memorial event for the victims will take place on Ballhausplatz in Vienna's city center. "We view the current situation in the Middle East with great concern; Israel's existence is threatened more than ever. That is why Austria will continue to stand up for the security of Israel and Jews worldwide," Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler stated unequivocally in the run-up to the day of remembrance.
In addition to Edtstadler, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Israel's Ambassador David Roet will also address the public. Several thousand people are expected to attend the event - large-scale deployment for police and state security!
A year ago, we experienced the biggest pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and committed atrocities against peaceful civilians, regardless of their origin: killing, torturing, raping and mutilating.
250 people were taken into dark tunnels. Some returned through agreements or rescue operations, others were executed. Their stories and their condition bear witness to the unimaginable horrors of their captivity. 24-year-old Eden Yerushalmi weighed only 36 kilograms when she was murdered!
101 hostages are still in the Gaza Strip, 365 days in darkness and uncertainty, while their families suffer in agony. The rise in anti-Semitism worldwide since then is alarming. Disguised as criticism of Israel, it and calls for genocide have become the norm. We thank the Austrian government for its support of Israel and its efforts to combat anti-Semitism and are confident that these will continue.
Israel wants to live in peace, but had to act. We will never give up the hostages and will ensure that Hamas can never harm us again. Hezbollah must not continue to sit on Israel's border with hostile intentions. All Israelis deserve to return home safely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
